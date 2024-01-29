Politics
PDP disowns list of venue for Edo governorship primary
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the list of venues for its governorship primary in Edo State.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He was reacting to a report which listed the venues for the exercise
The spokesman urged the media to always rely on the party’s official communication channel for information.
Ologunagba said: “The PDP states in clear terms that it has not released any list of venue for Edo PDP three ad hoc delegate congress as claimed in the said publication.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will publish the authentic and official list of venue for the PDP three ad hoc delegate congress through the appropriate channel of communication of the party.
“The NWC, therefore, calls on all members of our party in Edo State and the general public to discountenance the said publication.”
The PDP will hold its governorship primary in Edo State on February 22.
