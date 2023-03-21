Rasheed, Kashamu’s son, wins Ogun Assembly seat at age 26

The House of Assembly election for Ijebu North Constituency 1 has been declared won by Rasheed Kashamu, the son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu.

He received 10,004 votes, defeating the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) member Sylvester ‘Niyi Abiodun for the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The younger Kashamu, who is 26 years old, and contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will likely be the youngest member of the House of Assembly in both the state and the country during this administration.

Kashamu graduated from Brunel University in London with a B.Sc. in International Business and Management.

Aside from that, he holds a Master of Science degree in International Finance and Investment from the University of Surrey.

