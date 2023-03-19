Ogun PDP asks INEC to declare governorship election inconclusive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State on Sunday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the state’s governorship election inconclusive.

The Commission had earlier declared Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election having defeated his closet rival, Ladi Adebutu, in the exercise.

In a petition signed by its secretary in the state, Sunday Solarin, and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, the party accused the APC of unleashing violence on eligible voters in the state.

READ ALSO: Dapo Abiodun re-elected as Ogun governor

The petition read: “You will recall that the commission is aware of the level of thuggery planned and orchestrated by All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash mayhem in some polling units across the state to destabilise innocent voters from freely exercising their voting rights as a result of planned and well-executed action.

“We are aware of principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in Section 24(3) is in effect affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up. Therefore, a re-run is appropriate to address this injustice.

“We, therefore, implore the Commission to evoke this principle and declare this inconclusive.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now