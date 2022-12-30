News
UITH doctors begin strike over colleague’s assault
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has begun a five-day strike over the assault on one of its members.
The management of the UITH had on Thursday warned against attacks on its medical staff by patients’ families.
The warning followed the assault of a medical doctor by relatives of a patient in the early hours of Tuesday.
The NARD President at the hospital, Mubaraq Ijaiya, announced the strike on Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The doctors during the protest carried placards with different inscriptions such as “#Protect Us As We Protect You!,” and “#HealthWorkers Lives Matter,” among others.
READ ALSO: UITH warns against attack on staff
Ijaiya, who addressed journalists after the protest, called for the deployment of armed security personnel in all the emergency points at the hospitals.
The president said: “He was rushed to the emergency unit of the hospital on December 27 at about 7:00 a.m. He was promptly attended to and admitted for emergency management by the medical team on emergency duty.
“The necessary management plan was prescribed, including some required investigations, and his primary managing team was notified through a written consult and phone call.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...