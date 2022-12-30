UITH doctors begin strike over colleague’s assault

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has begun a five-day strike over the assault on one of its members.

The management of the UITH had on Thursday warned against attacks on its medical staff by patients’ families.

The warning followed the assault of a medical doctor by relatives of a patient in the early hours of Tuesday.

The NARD President at the hospital, Mubaraq Ijaiya, announced the strike on Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The doctors during the protest carried placards with different inscriptions such as “#Protect Us As We Protect You!,” and “#HealthWorkers Lives Matter,” among others.

Ijaiya, who addressed journalists after the protest, called for the deployment of armed security personnel in all the emergency points at the hospitals.

The president said: “He was rushed to the emergency unit of the hospital on December 27 at about 7:00 a.m. He was promptly attended to and admitted for emergency management by the medical team on emergency duty.

“The necessary management plan was prescribed, including some required investigations, and his primary managing team was notified through a written consult and phone call.”

