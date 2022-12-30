Buhari to sign 2023 budget Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2023 appropriation bill on Tuesday.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the president in Abuja.

The National Assembly passed the 2023 appropriation bill of N21.83 trillion on Thursday.

The Senate also rejected the president’s request to restructure the N22.7 trillion advances the Federal Government took from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the same day.

The Senate President told journalists he discussed Buhari’s request for an additional loan and the 2023 appropriate bill at the meeting.

He also expressed regret at the late signing of this year’s appropriation bill.

The Federal Government had sustained the 12-month budget cycle since the current National Assembly came on board in 2019.

