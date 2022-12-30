Buhari, Lawan meet 24 hours after passage of 2023 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting took place 24 just hours after the National Assembly passed the 2023 appropriation bill of N21.83 trillion.

The Senate also on Thursday rejected the president’s request to restructure the N22.7 trillion advances the Federal Government took from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, sources privy to it told journalists the two leaders discussed Buhari’s loan request and other issues relating to the appropriate bill.

The president is expected to sign the budget by Saturday in a bid to sustain the 12-month budget cycle in the country.

