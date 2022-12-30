2023: Fani-Kayode predicts G5 support for Tinubu

In light of predications that the five disgruntled governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde — might eventually adopt Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 election, Femi Fani-Kayode has said Atiku Abubakar will be shocked.

The leadership of the opposition had been unsettled by the steps of the governors and mulled likely sanctions against them for anti-party activities.

It was reported that the governors, who are currently in London, might strike a deal with the APC standard bearer in continuation of their protest against the retention of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman.

There were also rumours in some quarters that the governors might settle for the Labour Party preaidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of February presidential election.

Fani-Kayode, who predicted the adoption of Tinubu by the PDP governors in a Facebook post on Friday, said Atiku Abubakar would be disappointed.

The APC chieftain described the major opposition party as incurable bigots undeserving of public trust.

He also blasted the party over its failure to maintain rotational politics prior to its primaries in May.

He said: “The endorsement and declaration of support that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will get from at least 6 (not just 5) Governors from the PDP this January will finally put to rest the pitiful delusion that Atiku Abubakar stubbornly harbours about winning the 2023 presidential election.

“Not only will the Northern Governors of the APC and PMB honor their word and hold the line but they will also carry their people along with them in an eloquent, compelling, historic, resounding and overwhelming manner.

“Unlike the PDP, the APC is not a party of arrogant, boastful, delusional, ungrateful and relentless backstabbers, traitors, bigots, hegemonists and incurable irredentists who are wholly incapable of honoring their word, who never reward loyalty, who have sought to belittle and destroy anyone and everyone that has supported them and saved them from falling over the brink and who are firmly on the path of self-destruction.

“The massive support that Asiwaju will receive in the North and indeed all over the country will sweep away all doubts, secure him a resounding victory, cement our national unity, make Nigeria whole again and usher in a new and refreshing era of hope, security, progress and prosperity.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

