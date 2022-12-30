Politics
2023: Fani-Kayode predicts G5 support for Tinubu
In light of predications that the five disgruntled governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde — might eventually adopt Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 election, Femi Fani-Kayode has said Atiku Abubakar will be shocked.
The leadership of the opposition had been unsettled by the steps of the governors and mulled likely sanctions against them for anti-party activities.
It was reported that the governors, who are currently in London, might strike a deal with the APC standard bearer in continuation of their protest against the retention of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman.
There were also rumours in some quarters that the governors might settle for the Labour Party preaidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of February presidential election.
Fani-Kayode, who predicted the adoption of Tinubu by the PDP governors in a Facebook post on Friday, said Atiku Abubakar would be disappointed.
The APC chieftain described the major opposition party as incurable bigots undeserving of public trust.
READ ALSO:OPINION: Chief Femi Fani Kayode – The dawn of Fanny power
He also blasted the party over its failure to maintain rotational politics prior to its primaries in May.
He said: “The endorsement and declaration of support that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will get from at least 6 (not just 5) Governors from the PDP this January will finally put to rest the pitiful delusion that Atiku Abubakar stubbornly harbours about winning the 2023 presidential election.
“Not only will the Northern Governors of the APC and PMB honor their word and hold the line but they will also carry their people along with them in an eloquent, compelling, historic, resounding and overwhelming manner.
“Unlike the PDP, the APC is not a party of arrogant, boastful, delusional, ungrateful and relentless backstabbers, traitors, bigots, hegemonists and incurable irredentists who are wholly incapable of honoring their word, who never reward loyalty, who have sought to belittle and destroy anyone and everyone that has supported them and saved them from falling over the brink and who are firmly on the path of self-destruction.
“The massive support that Asiwaju will receive in the North and indeed all over the country will sweep away all doubts, secure him a resounding victory, cement our national unity, make Nigeria whole again and usher in a new and refreshing era of hope, security, progress and prosperity.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...