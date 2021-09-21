OPINION: Chief Femi Fani Kayode – The dawn of Fanny power

By now we have all long-lost hope about being ruled and led by men of principles. We are now bed run by pay as you go leaders.

Leaders who only see the short term and shift positions the way a very hard-working prostitute removes her panties on a very busy

night.

The picture would have shocked my eyes years ago. The picture of our brother, Chief Kayode, standing with our President within the

hallowed halls of our seat of power. This was a President they had said was strict, a disciplinarian and a no-nonsense leader who

borrowed money to buy his presidential nomination form.

This same President was now standing side by side with a man who had called him a bastard. A man who, to the best of my knowledge, was still answering some questions with the judicial system of his government. Or has he been acquitted of all charges.

Today, he was standing straight and tall with other wise and great men for a photo opp of infamy.

This is the latest in a long line of weak men who have shifted their positioning, driven by very narrow interest to the ruling party. This

has been a national hiccup and did not start today and will not end today. Chief Kayode’s wasn’t even a big news as there are rumours swirling that the biggest masquerade of them all is gearing toward making an announcement.

What does all this borderlless movements towards 2023 portend for the country and its frustrated 200m citizens? Nothing but doom.

With the shifting of grounds and musical chairs, what hope for the certainty needed for a stable and vision-driven transition or even that throwing up a strong and virile legacy administration that would now really tackle the myriad of problems that we face in this country?

The only silver lining in all of these is the fact that the struggle will now go internal. The positioning and the tensions that usually

comes with this timing – towards the elections – will now take place within the APC.

So, the question to be answered is, can the feeble structures that hold the APC withstand the expected tensions and struggle? Will

it implode under the stress of selfish and aggressive pursuit of self interest?

Much as I expect you to say yes, the answer is NO. Selfishness and collective greed are welded together by the need to ensure

common survival. They will end in a way to make it work for their own good at the expense of the rest of us.

Sad.

AUTHOR: Joseph Edgar

Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.

