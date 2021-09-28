Entertainment
Precious Chikwendu, Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, demands access to kids
Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to her Instagram page to demand access to see her children.
The former beauty queen and Nollywood actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to seek permission to see her children. Precious who welcomed four children with the former minister before their marriage crashed in 2020 lost custody of the offspring the moment their union collapsed.
In her post, Precious asked her estranged husband several questions pertaining to why she has denied her access to setting eyes on her children.
The opening part of her post reads; “Whoever carries even one of these adorable as long as to term loves that soul deeply enough to keep and raise him as well , let alone multiple.”
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode’s wife, Precious Chikwendu confirms split from hubby
Precious’ post reads further;
“These amazing ones, have a full life ahead and you shape them like this?
If this is all about pinching me into hurting, you’ve lost already.
I’m an adult who can cushion so much but these lovely tender ones, can they”
Read her outcry below.
It would be recalled that Precious charged her estranged husband, to a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the enforcement of her fundamental human rights.
