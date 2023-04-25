News
Court orders release of documents in Usman, Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged money laundering
Justice Daniel Osaigor of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the release of documents in the trial of a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman and others for alleged money laundering.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Usman alongside a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), on a 17-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N4.6 billion.
A company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited, was also charged by EFCC.
The defendants had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.
Read also:Fani-Kayode bombs Chimamanda, says letter to Biden an epistle of garbage
The trial had begun before Justice Mohammed Aikawa was transferred out of the court’s Lagos division.
The case was consequently re-assigned to Justice Osaigor, and the defendants were re-arraigned on January 24, 2022.
At Tuesday’s proceeding, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), made an application for the release of all documentary evidence or processes in the suit following a decision by the Court of Appeal.
He informed the court of the appellate court’s decision, ordering the transfer of the case to the court’s Abuja division.
In a short ruling, Justice Osiagor held that in line with the decision of the appellate court, all documentary evidence and exhibits tendered in the case be released to the prosecution.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...