Court orders release of documents in Usman, Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged money laundering

Justice Daniel Osaigor of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the release of documents in the trial of a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman and others for alleged money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Usman alongside a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), on a 17-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N4.6 billion.

A company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited, was also charged by EFCC.

The defendants had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.

Read also:Fani-Kayode bombs Chimamanda, says letter to Biden an epistle of garbage

The trial had begun before Justice Mohammed Aikawa was transferred out of the court’s Lagos division.

The case was consequently re-assigned to Justice Osaigor, and the defendants were re-arraigned on January 24, 2022.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), made an application for the release of all documentary evidence or processes in the suit following a decision by the Court of Appeal.

He informed the court of the appellate court’s decision, ordering the transfer of the case to the court’s Abuja division.

In a short ruling, Justice Osiagor held that in line with the decision of the appellate court, all documentary evidence and exhibits tendered in the case be released to the prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now