Buhari to unveil Nigerian Army’s new regimental colours Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil 81 national and regimental colours for the Nigerian Army on Thursday.

The Army’s Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the last trooping and presentation of the Colours Parade for the army units was conducted in 2007.

The army spokesman added that new units had been established and operationalised since then in order to improve the operational commitments of the force.

The colours, according to him, were usually retired after 10 years of service.

Nwachukwu said: “It is against this backdrop and in line with the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army, trooping and presentation of colours parade 2023 will be conducted to retire torn or worn out colours.

“A total of 81 units will, therefore, be participating in the parade; 53 colours will be due for retirement, while 28 will be presented to new units.

“The event is a unique ceremony not only to the units eligible for colour presentation, as many are looking up to this ceremony to witness the height of military discipline and regimentation.

“No doubt the parade will win more admirers for the Nigerian Army as it will provide another opportunity to showcase its reputation for excellent and colourful parades.

“The Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The event will also have in attendance members of the National and Executive Council, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Governors of the States benefitting Units.

“Others are Service Chiefs, past Chief of Army Staff, senior military officers both serving and retired, captains of industries as well as other important dignitaries.”

