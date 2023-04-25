PSC approves deployment of police commissioners to 11 states, FCT

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police for 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the affected CPs are – Mohammed Gumel (Kano), Haruna Garba (FCT), Tajudeen Abass (Delta), Oladimeji Olarewaju (Ogun), Taiwo Jesubiyi (Ondo) and Julius Okoro (Benue).

Others are Romokere Ibiani (Bayelsa), Mohammed Bunu (Yobe), Garba Yusuf (Kaduna), Garba Ahmed (Zamfara), Hayatu Ali (Sokoto), and Aliyu Musa (Katsina).

READ ALSO: PSC to investigate bribe for promotion claim in police

Ani said: “The Chairman of PSC, Solomon Arase, urged the newly appointed CPs to be more dedicated to duty.

“He said the new posting was a call for greater commitment, innovation, and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

“He charged the CPs to brace up and settle down as quickly as possible for duty ahead of the national transition period.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now