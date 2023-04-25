News
PSC approves deployment of police commissioners to 11 states, FCT
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police for 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the affected CPs are – Mohammed Gumel (Kano), Haruna Garba (FCT), Tajudeen Abass (Delta), Oladimeji Olarewaju (Ogun), Taiwo Jesubiyi (Ondo) and Julius Okoro (Benue).
Others are Romokere Ibiani (Bayelsa), Mohammed Bunu (Yobe), Garba Yusuf (Kaduna), Garba Ahmed (Zamfara), Hayatu Ali (Sokoto), and Aliyu Musa (Katsina).
READ ALSO: PSC to investigate bribe for promotion claim in police
Ani said: “The Chairman of PSC, Solomon Arase, urged the newly appointed CPs to be more dedicated to duty.
“He said the new posting was a call for greater commitment, innovation, and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.
“He charged the CPs to brace up and settle down as quickly as possible for duty ahead of the national transition period.”
