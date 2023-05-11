Court to rule on Nigerian govt’s suit against ASUU May 30

The National Industrial Court on Thursday fixed May 30 for a ruling in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The federal government filed the suit in September 2022 in a bid to force the union to suspend its eight-month strike at the time.

When the matter came up on Thursday, the federal government’s counsel, Ita Enang, informed the court that the matter was slated for the adoption of written addresses.

However, the ASUU counsel, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), said he had filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Falana said he was challenging the March 28 ruling which allowed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to refer the matter to the court.

He also prayed for a stay of execution and adjournment of the case pending the outcome of the Court of Appeal’s decision.

On his part, Enang urged the court to proceed with the matter of the day which was the adoption of written addresses.

In his ruling, Justice Benedict Kanyip said time is important in the delivery of justice.

He said: “It is better to get a bad judgment quickly than a good judgment in delayed time in labour matters.”

The judge held that the authorities cited by the defence counsel were not applicable in the extant case.

He equally cited Rule 47 of the NICN 2006 proceeding and stated that an appeal did not translate to a stay of execution.

The judge also said the defence had shown a lack of seriousness by not filing its defence and instead opted to file an application for a stay of execution.

He expressed concern that the matter had been slowed down by various applications.

Kanyip added: “The application for stay of execution is rejected and the case will proceed and the ruling is entered accordingly.”

