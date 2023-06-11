IPOB rejects Nigerian govt’s planned surgery for Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Federal Government to drop any plan of surgical process on its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful.

It described the move as another desperate attempt by the federal government to further incapacitate the activist.

IPOB had alerted the government on several occasions about the deteriorating health of its leader who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “This is a sequel to the deteriorating health condition of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the proposed ear surgery by the Nigeria Government and DSS medical team.

“IPOB completely rejects any ill-conceived surgery on our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been illegally and unconstitutionally detained in the DSS dungeon for two years without charge. We reiterate that he should be released to his personal physicians who will perform the prescribed ear surgery on him.

“We want to draw the attention of IPOB Worldwide, all lovers of freedom and lovers of Biafra to the dangerous plans to neutralise Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through ear surgery by the enemies on the DSS medical team.

“It’s obvious that DSS has intentions to eliminate our leader through this ill-conceived ear surgery. That’s why they refused to allow Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to his personal and trusted physicians.

“Therefore, we reject any DSS or Nigerian Government sponsored-surgery on our leader while he is still being detained illegally in solitary confinement.”

