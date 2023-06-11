Police arrests suspected bandits informant in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested suspected bandits’ informant and logistics supplier in the city.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the suspect who was arrested by operatives attached to the anti-Kidnapping unit at the Mongoro Forest had been on the command’s wanted list.

Adeh said: The suspect was arrested for alleged involvement in the supply of firearms, ammunition, and other weapons.

“He also used a motorcycle to supply food items and illicit drugs to the criminals in their various hideouts in the forests.

READ ALSO: Police foils robbery attack in Abuja, arrests one

“One AK47 rifle, AK47 ammunition, one mobile phone, foodstuffs, and an unregistered boxer motorcycle were recovered from the suspect.

“The operatives also arrested 11 suspects over illegal possession, fabrication, and production of small arms and light weapons, armed robbery, and other criminal offences.

“They were intercepted in the Zuba area of the FCT by operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

“Items recovered from the suspects were four locally-made firearms and one live cartridge.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now