2023: NDLEA warns politicians on illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has cautioned politicians against providing illicit drugs for youths to fight their political opponents.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano State, Abubakar Idris Ahmad, who addressed journalists at the agency’s headquarters in the state, said any politician caught in such an act would face the law.

Ahmad insisted that the agency would not fold its arms and watch politicians cause violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “There are some unpatriotic politicians that provide drugs for youths for use against their political opponents at will. The command will ensure that in the ongoing election processes it tackles those involved and ensure the election is peaceful.

“Fighting drug menace requires collective efforts from all and sundry. On this note, I call on the state government and other relevant stakeholders to continue to support our efforts to meet the requirements of our statutory responsibilities in addressing the supply and demand reduction engagements.

“As we continue to approach the 2023 general election, we will continue to advocate for a peaceful election to promote an enduring culture of peace in the state, as the correlation between drugs and crime generally can never be overemphasized.

“I want to categorically say that there is no crime without drugs and therefore curbing its menace in the state will bring ease to policing before, during, and after the election.”

