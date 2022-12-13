NDLEA seizes Indian hemp, tramadol, others in Katsina

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated about 7.1 kilograms of cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp and three other illicit substances in Katsina State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr. Mohammed Bashir, disclosed this while parading two suspects arrested in connection with the seized substances on Tuesday in Katsina.

He listed the other seized substances as Tramadol, Diazepam, and Exol.

He said their arrest and confiscation of the drugs followed an intensive operation by the NDLEA operatives in the state.

The commander said: “The command has intensified patrol across the state, especially when you consider the yuletide period and the political activities.

“You may not believe me that this is the period when the availability of the drugs and their consumption is on the high side.

“We have to intensify our daily patrol both morning and night.

“Incidentally on December 12, our men while stopping and searching vehicles on Kano-Katsina road intercepted a commercial vehicle with cannabis sativa weighing 4.5 kilograms and 2.5 kilograms of tramadol.”

The suspects, according to Bashir, were travelling from Kano to Katsina.

“You can imagine the kind of havoc it will cause if this quantity of drugs got into the system considering the forthcoming holiday and the elections.

“Also on December 5, my men at Malumfashi-Zaria road towards Katsina intercepted this Diazepam and Exol weighing four and 20 kilograms respectively. The owner was apprehended.

“Investigation is almost concluded and the suspects would be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Katsina,” he added.

