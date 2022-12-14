Four killed, others injured in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

No fewer than four people have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by terrorists in Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government, Hon. Francis Sani, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The chairman said the attack happened on Tuesday, leading to the death of four people while several others sustained gunshot injuries

Sani called for calm, adding that security agencies would launch thorough investigation into the incident.

He also urged residents to pray and be security conscious.

“We’re approaching festive period. We must remain steadfast in prayers and be watchful in order to keep our communities safe. Let must be vigilant too”, Sani said.

As of the time of this report, no official statement had been released by the police command in the state on the incident.

