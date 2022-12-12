Metro
Police foils bandits’ attack, rescues 5 in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina on Monday foiled a bandits’ attack and rescued victims at Ruwayu village, Kurfi local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, listed one Alhaji Ali as one of the victims rescued by the operatives after a gun duel with the criminals in the village.
READ ALSO: Police kills bandits in Katsina, recovers 108 livestock
He said: “At about 2:00 a.m., on December 12, 2022, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Unguwar Rinji, Ruwayau village, Kurfi Local Government Area, and kidnapped one Alhaji Ali and four others. DPO Kurfi, led tactical teams and blocked their existing route.
“Fortunately, the terrorists followed through the expected route. In the spur of the moment, the terrorists were engaged in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them. The team succeeded in rescuing all the kidnapped victims.”
