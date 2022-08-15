Police kills bandits in Katsina, recovers 108 livestock

Police operatives in Katsina on Monday killed an unspecified number of bandits at two communities in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement in Katsina, said the bandits were killed in gun duels with police operatives at Dadawa and Barkiya villages in the area.

He added that 108 livestock – 74 sheep and 34 goats rustled by the terrorists were rescued by the operatives.

The statement read: “Today( Monday) 15, August,2022 at about 1.30 p.m., the command received a distress call that terrorists, numbering eighty (80), on motorbikes, armed with sophisticated weapons, simultaneously attacked Dadawa and Barkiya villages, Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“On receipt of the information, the Command deployed its tactical teams to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel. The team successfully repelled the terrorists and recovered seventy-four (74) Sheep, thirty-four (34) Goats and two (2) cows.

“Many terrorists are feared to have been killed and/or fatally wounded during the encounter. A team of policemen are still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists and/or recover their dead bodies.”

