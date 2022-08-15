Buhari congratulates Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night congratulated the Kenyan President-elect, William Ruto, on his victory in the country’s presidential elections held on August 9.

In his congratulatory message to the president-elect, President Buhari hailed the people of Kenya for their peaceful conduct at the polls and transparent outcome of the elections.

Buhari, who acknowledged the existing bilateral ties between Nigeria and Kenya, stressed that democratic processes, values and principles remained the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.

He said Nigeria valued Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism, buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

READ ALSO: Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election

The president, who wished Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries on shared priorities such as peace and security on the continent, democracy, greater economic prosperity and social development.

Ruto was declared the Kenyan’s new president after polling 50.5 percent of the votes to defeat his rival, Raila Odinga, in the poll.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now