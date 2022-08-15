News
Buhari congratulates Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night congratulated the Kenyan President-elect, William Ruto, on his victory in the country’s presidential elections held on August 9.
In his congratulatory message to the president-elect, President Buhari hailed the people of Kenya for their peaceful conduct at the polls and transparent outcome of the elections.
Buhari, who acknowledged the existing bilateral ties between Nigeria and Kenya, stressed that democratic processes, values and principles remained the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.
He said Nigeria valued Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism, buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.
READ ALSO: Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election
The president, who wished Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries on shared priorities such as peace and security on the continent, democracy, greater economic prosperity and social development.
Ruto was declared the Kenyan’s new president after polling 50.5 percent of the votes to defeat his rival, Raila Odinga, in the poll.
