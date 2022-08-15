News
SERAP, others urge Fashola to protect whistleblower in works ministry
A coalition of civil society organisations including Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Human and Environmental Development Agenda, among others, on Monday urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to take urgent steps to protect a whistleblower, Richard Oghenerhoro, who has come under intimidation for exposing employment scam in the ministry.
The CSOs made the call in a letter titled “Request for protection of whistleblower Richard Oghenerhoro,” dated August 15, 2022 and addressed to the minister.
The letter was jointly signed by the Coordinator, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, Chido Onumah, the Executive Director, Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development, Augustine Agbonsuremi; the Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, Olarewaju Suraj, and the Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare.
READ ALSO: PDP brands Fashola ‘failed Minister’, describes comment on Nigerian roads, ‘provocative’
They urged Fashola to ensure full protection for the whistleblower, reverse the punitive postings and other various acts of intimidation and assault against him by some senior staff in the ministry.
The letter read: “From our findings, we observed that his courageous act has elicited retaliation in form of punitive postings from the Appointment Unit where he uncovered the employment scam, to Open Registry and then a removal from the headquarters altogether to the Gwagwalada office as head of administration department.”
The CSOs noted that other than Oghenerhoro’s ill-advised redeployment, he has also been continually abused and threatened by some staff who were aggrieved by a gesture aimed at achieving good conduct.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...