Reactions trail Osinbajo aide’s accusations against Emefiele

Amid the prosecution of Godwin Emefiele, the spokesperson to Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past vice president of Nigeria, Laolu Akande, has been criticised for his allegation against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On Sunday, reactions poured in after Akande blamed Emefiele for corruption, especially in the dual exchange rate policy.

Recall that Emefiele was suspended on Friday by President Bola Tinubu amid an investigation into his affairs as the CBN governor.

He was arrested in Lagos State by the Department of State Service (DSS) after his suspension and flown to Abuja, where he remains in the custody of the DSS.

Following Emefiele’s arrest, notable names have been addressing the situation, and Akande commented on the suspension on Saturday night.

“It was about time d CBN Governor faced suspension & investigation. All people of goodwill & those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings would be thankful for this development. Emefiele was given a long rope, but he failed to redeem himself. His shenanigans…

“…& the colossal damages he perpetrated at the CBN was to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people. This is not even about cashless policy, but apparent corruption especially in the dual exchange rate policy which never made sense. What a sigh of relief!,” Osinbajo’s aide wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, various Twitter users have been condemning him, stating that Emefiele’s actions as CBN’s governor were carried out under the oversight of his boss Osinbajo and the former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Political commentators criticised Akande, accusing him of trying to absolve his boss, Osinbajo, from the activities of Emefiele.

FS Yusuf quoted the tweet, stating: “Did he not work for your bosses!??? Omo. This Amnesia defies medical sciences o. Damn! You people are terrible!!!!!

Also reacting to Akande’s statement, Kayode Ogundamisi stated: “E get some matter wey even those of us wey support the Buhari government no dey put mouth, we just shushhh and lick our wounds behind the scene I’m suprised Brother @akandeoj didn’t deem it wise to take the back seat in this Godwin Emefiele matter. E lenu oro ni matter yi.”

Taking to his Twitter account, Chukwuemeka Onyedinma wrote: “Laolu, you were an aide (boy boy) to Yemi. As the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi chaired the Economic Management Team (EMT), of which Emefiele (Meffy), as the CBN Governor, was a member. The audacity to label Meffy as a failure really surprises me.”

