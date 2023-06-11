NDLEA uncovers methamphetamine laboratory in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered a secret methamphetamine laboratory in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered by the operatives during a raid on the laboratory located in the Mende area of Maryland, Ikeja, on June 6.

The spokesman said: “At the end of the search, one kilogramme of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals were recovered.

“Other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house.

“The operatives also arrested two suspects – Wasiu Saliu and Afolabi Banjo – with 247 kilograms of skunk in the Oyingbo area of Lagos on June 5.

“Another suspect, Tijani Damilola was nabbed at the Isheri area of the state with 12.5 litres of skuchies and 98kg of cannabis sativa belonging to a fleeing suspect.

Also, 12.5kg of the same substance was recovered from one Adebowale Babatunde following his arrest at Mushin on June 8.”

