Video of moment arrested Emefiele was put on plane by DSS

A video has emerge online showing when Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was put on a plane for onward transportation to an unknown destination by officials of the Department of Security Services (DSS).

The video shows an unmarked Hilux pick up vehicle driving out of a hangar at an unknown airport and later parks beside a small plane.

READ ALSO:Emefiele turned CBN into ATM of the Cabal —Shehu Sani

Emefiele alights from the vehicle and is escorted inside the plane by the DSS officials, with one of them seen holding a handcuff.

Watch video below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now