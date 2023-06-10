Jet Motors visits NADDC, explores partnership opportunities in Nigerian Electric Vehicle Project

Jet Motors, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Osanipin, recently paid a courtesy visit to the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The purpose of the visit, according to the CEO, was to express Jet Motors’ desire to participate in the NADDC Electric Vehicles Project, specifically the Pilot Program featuring EV Charging Stations in Nigeria, with their Jet Mover Electric Van as a prominent inclusion.

During the meeting, Osanipin expressed Jet Motors’ excitement for being at the forefront of the Nigerian Electric Vehicle industry.

The Director General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, commended Jet Motors for their innovative contributions and acknowledged their influential role in the sector.

READ ALSO:Minister of Trade, Adebayo, NADDC DG inspect JET Motors electric vehicle

Aliyu assured Jet Motors of continued support from NADDC, encompassing favorable policies, technical intervention, and promotion of public awareness regarding the benefits of zero-emission transportation.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s automotive sector is poised for a dynamic paradigm shift that will positively impact millions of lives and the environment.

With Jet Motors’ visit to NADDC, a promising future unfolds for sustainable transportation in Nigeria, with the support of NADDC as a body positioning Nigeria at the forefront of this global revolution.

Jet Motors had in December 2022 received from the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) an award for Electric Vehicle (EV) promoter of the year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now