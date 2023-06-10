News
Troops kill six suspected bandits in Kaduna
Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on Friday killed six suspected bandits in a clearance operation in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, said the bandits were killed in a gun battle following a raid on their hideout at Maidaro village in Giwa LGA.
He added that the troops recovered several arms and ammunition while the bandits’ camps were destroyed during the operation carried out in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces.
Danmadami said: “In an ensued fire fight, troops neutralized six (6) terrorists and recovered five (5) AK 47 rifles, One Hundred and Ninety-Two (192) rounds of 7.62 by 39 mm Special ammunition.
READ ALSO: Troops arrest suspected arms supplier to bandits in Kaduna
“Also recovered were Seventy-Four (74) rounds of 7.62 by 54mm Special, Nine (9) AK 47 rifle magazines, three (3) IEDs, three (3) Baofeng radios, One (1) PKM, three (3) motorcycles amongst other sundry items.
“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.”
