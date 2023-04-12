Troops kill bandits in Kaduna air raid

Troops of the Air Components of Operation Whirl Punch on Wednesday killed several bandits during an air raid in the Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development to journalists in Kaduna, said the troops engaged the terrorists in the area following a tip-off by residents.

He added that the bandits stormed the area, shot sporadically, rustled cattle, and looted properties before they were overpowered by the troops.

Kaduna is one of the six states in the North-West held under siege by the bandits.

Hundreds of people had been killed and thousands of others injured by criminals in the last four years.

