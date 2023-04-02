Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits by troops

Kaduna State Government on Sunday said troops and special forces of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 11 bandits in a battle which took place in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the State.

Birnin Gwari has been notorious for cases of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the confirmation in a statement, said operational feedback to the Kaduna state government revealed that the troops cleared bandit camps in Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi towns.



Aruwan said: “A fierce gun battle followed, after which the criminals were subdued by the troops’ aggressive firepower. Eleven bandits were confirmed neutralized, as others fled.

“After the battle, the troops exploited the location and recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and 57 rounds of ammunition.”

