Sirika spends N12bn to buy 10 firefighting trucks, Nigerians react

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed on Sunday that his ministry paid N12 billion to purchase 10 firefighting trucks.

In a post on his Twitter account, Sirika said he commissioned the firefighting trucks on Sunday, adding that the last time the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) bought new trucks was 15 years ago.

“Just commissioned 10 Firefighting trucks, total cost of over 12Bn Naira. More to come in due course. Safety has been the Buhari focus in Aviation, since 2015. Hitherto FAAN has not bought new trucks in 15 years,” Sirika tweeted.

Just commissioned 10 Firefighting trucks, total cost of over 12Bn Naira. More to come in due course. Safety has been the Buhari focus in Aviation, since 2015. Hitherto FAAN has not bought new trucks in 15 years. https://t.co/aQExi85A4h pic.twitter.com/0YBrewAnGd — Hadi Abubakar Sirika (@hadisirika) April 2, 2023

The N12 billion paid to acquire the trucks means Sirika’s ministry used N1.2 billion to buy each of the trucks that are mostly used in Africa and Arab countries.

It was gathered that the firefighting trucks are made by the Turkish firm, Volkan. The truck is a Lion 6×6 model used by Uganda, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and seven other countries.

While Ripples Nigeria couldn’t confirm the actual price of the trucks, as the maker, Voltron had not responded to this publication’s enquiry – prices are given by quotation request – as at the time of filing this report.

The cost of the firefighting trucks has led to criticism from some Nigerians. Reacting to Sirika’s post, some said one truck shouldn’t cost as much as N1 billion.

According to a lawyer with username, @MikeInyeneesq, the Twitter user wrote: “Last minute clearing of Government funds. Datti was right, inflated government contract is another form of corruption. 12Bn naira should be able to build you a firefighting vehicle plant.”

Another Nigerian, with username, @bellotabdullahi, said: “10 or 100? Are they flying firefighting trucks? Do they foresee and forestall accidents? N1.2Bn per truck?! I want to believe is a typo if not pls @officialEFCC beam your searchlight here!”

Similarly, a supply chain expert, with username, @JosephOnuorah, stated: “Minister of Aviation HADI SIRIKA claim he spent 12 bn to buy 10 fire trucks 🚒 at rate of 1.2bn each! The most expensive Fire truck in the world is less than 1bn naira. The man or somebody duping the ministry made 2.5bn from one transaction. This is why Abuja “Boys” do not…”

Also commenting on the truck’s cost is a user with the account, @IkukuomaC. The Twitter user wrote: “Nigerian minister for Aviation Haidi Sirika has confirmed that federal government bought 10 fire service truck for 12 billion naira meaning each of the truck cost 1.2 billion..”

