Gunmen attack Okorocha’s convoy, kill police officer in Imo

Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and killed one police officer in the state.

Okorocha, who confirmed the incident during the birth celebration of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu, in Amaimo, Ikeduru local government area of the state, said two other security agents we kidnapped by the attackers.

The ex-governor said he was returning from Enugu after attending the funeral ceremony of the wife of a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, when his convoy was attacked at Ihube community along the Okigwe- Enugu expressway.

He added that a Sports Utility Vehicle, a bus, and Hilux in the convoy were riddled with bullets.

He described the killing of the police officer as unfortunate.



READ ALSO: Okorocha accuses Imo govt of auctioning his vehicles

Okorocha said: “I am angry and I believe what is happening in Imo State is worrisome. What we have here presently is a product of bad governance.

“I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu State, a very good man, to attend the burial ceremony of Emeka Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise was attacked and one policeman killed.

“Many people who are running to govern Imo State are not capable but I have seen one man who the cap fits. When it is time I will speak.”

Okorocha and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, had been at loggerhead for more than three years with both men trading blames on the security problem in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now