How I survived food poisoning at PDP secretariat – Wike
The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, claimed on Sunday he was poisoned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign secretariat in 2018.
Wike, who spoke at a special Thanksgiving service organised by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor area of the state, said he was diagnosed with liver and kidney problems after the incident at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.
The thanksgiving service was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.
The president was represented at the gathering by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Others at the event were Governors Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).
The ex-governor added that God’s intervention saved him from an untimely death.
He said: “I remember the event of December 2018 vividly. It was the day my former Chief of Staff was going to have Thanksgiving. I was to attend that Thanksgiving. From that Sunday on, I never came down from my room. It was bad.
“But those who attended the January 1 state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the deputy governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over.
“People didn’t know what was going on. After that banquet, by 12 midnight, I was taken out of the country because I thought it was over.
“When we got to Beirut, the doctors looked at me and I was looking at them. They were not telling me anything, they said we have to do many tests.
“The next morning the doctors returned and presented a gloomy report that my kidney and liver were no longer functioning.
“I never knew that I had been poisoned in our campaign secretariat. My intestines were all black. The doctors did all they could do.
“But, through divine providence, what would have been a disastrous situation was miraculously turned around by God, who immediately began to restore my failed organs.
“I didn’t know I had been poisoned at our party’s secretariat, the doctors, after some treatments, returned and told me my organs had started working again.”
