Police recover firearm from fleeing armed robbery suspects in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have recovered a firearm and ammunition from fleeing armed robbery suspects in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said one locally-fabricated double-barrel gun with two cartridges was recovered by the operatives attached to New Haven Division at New Artisan Bridge along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on June 16.

He said: “The hoodlums abandoned their firearm with the ammunition on sighting police operatives, who immediately went on their trail, following the receipt of credible information that the miscreants were sighted in the location perfecting their criminal plans.

“Meanwhile, discreet investigative and moves to fish out the fleeing criminal elements are underway.

“Further development on the matter shall be made public.”

