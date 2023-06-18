Suspected bandits kill village head, children in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday killed a traditional title holder, Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed, and his four children in Kaduna State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday the hoodlums also rustled 100 cows during the attack on the Dorayi village of Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the bandits stormed the community at about 10:00 p.m., on Saturday and shot sporadically before they headed straight to the victim’s residence.

The wife of the deceased, Malama Halima Shuaibu, confirmed the incident.

She said the bandits shot her husband in the head.

READ ALSO: Troops kill six suspected bandits in Kaduna

“Ardo was brought out of his bedroom and shot twice in his head, and he died instantly.

“The bandits went from room to room in the compound and killed my four children who are married with children.

“The victims are Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu and Ibrahim Haruna.

“After attacking the compound, they also went away with over 100 of our cows,” she said.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now