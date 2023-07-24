‘It is Jagaban’s turn’, Asari-Dokubo tells his ‘troops’, warns opposition against unrest

The Niger Delta militant leader, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has once again publicly revealed his allegiance towards President Bola Tinubu.

Asari-Dokubo made this declaration via a viral clip which depicted the Niger Delta leader addressing what seemed like his private army, while warning the opposition against unsettling the Tinubu’s administration.

Dokubo noted that “it is Jagaban’s turn” in reference to Tinubu’s Presidency, and warned the opposition against unsettling the present administration.

The parade of up to 300 militants, which was captured on video, was reportedly held after Asari-Dokubo returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca.

According to him, “we have worked for Tinubu, and things are coming”

Dokubo said, “Whatever the enemies are planning, they will fail. I am not a ghost. I just come Saudi Arabia (I just returned from Saudi Arabia). We are here. We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he will succeed. Anybody who is planning for him to fail, that person already failed.

“We are not competing with anybody. We have never competed with anybody. It is turn by turn. It is Jagaban turn, so, wait for your turn. If you do anyhow, you see anyhow.”

In June, shortly after Tinubu’s inauguration as President, Asari Dokubo visited him at the Presidential Villa.

During this visit, Dokubo revealed that Tinubu had been a father figure to him for three decades.

He also made serious allegations, claiming that the Nigerian military, particularly the Army and the Navy, were responsible for 99% of oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Dokubo further disclosed that he had volunteered to put an end to this issue, believing that he would receive full protection from Tinubu’s administration.

He also accused the Army and Navy of intimidating the Civil Defense, who are supposed to guard the pipelines.

