HURIWA demands Asari-Dokubo’s arrest over South-East violence

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has given the Federal Government a 72-hour ultimatum to arrest the former Niger Delta agitator, Mujahideen Asari-Dokubo, over the alleged link with violence in the South-East.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group promised to mobilize its members for a nationwide protest if the federal government fails to arrest the ex-agitator.

The statement read: “Asari-Dokubo must be arrested by the Department of State Services or any other relevant security agency over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of ‘unknown gunmen’ in the South-East.

“The Nigerian Government must arrest Asari Dokubo now or the Federal Government is indirectly tasking Igbo youths, lovers of Igbo and all groups that support the well-being of the Igbo people to begin peaceful protests simultaneously.

“HURIWA is giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 72 working hours to order the arrest and investigation of Asari Dokubo over his suspected link to the violent phenomenon of unknown gunmen in the South-East or HURIWA will call our her members for a protest in Abuja next week over it.

“Illegality must not be allowed to continue whilst the security agencies pretend not to know or wilfully not take action. Asari-Dokubo must be arrested. Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.”

