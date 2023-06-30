News
Afenifere urges Tinubu to address high cost of living in Nigeria
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Thursday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent steps to address the high cost of living in the country.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Jare Ajayi, the group also appealed to the president to stop government agencies and institutions from increasing the prices of commodities and services.
It stressed that the planned increase in electricity tariff and the introduction of fees for proof of ownership certificate for vehicle owners would worsen the precarious situation of hapless Nigerians.
Afenifere implored Tinubu to check steps capable of alienating his administration from Nigerians.
The organisation urged the president to be mindful of actions by government agencies and parastatals that could sabotage his good intentions for Nigerians.
