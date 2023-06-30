Gov Otti suspends HoS, permanent secretaries in Abia

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved the immediate suspension of the State Head of Service and permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Umuahia, said Otti also appointed Lady Joy Maduka as the acting Head of Service.

He added that the suspension followed the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to the state government.

The statement read: “All the Permanent Secretaries, except the following: John Pedro Iroakazi – Clerk of the House; and Mrs. U. G. Uche Ikonne – Solicitor General are by this notice directed to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. This directive takes immediate effect.

“Consequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Lady Joy Maduka, Director, Ministry of Education, as Acting Head of Service (HOS).

“All the affected Permanent Secretaries are to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. This directive takes immediate effect.”

