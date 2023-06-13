Otti appoints substantive Rector for Abia College of Health Sciences

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of Mr. Aloysius Okezie as the substantive Rector of Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Umuahia.

Uko said the appointment took immediate effect.

The governor directed the acting rector of the institution to hand over the paraphernalia of his office to Okezie.

