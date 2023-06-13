Gov Akeredolu embarks on medical trip abroad

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has embarked on a medical trip abroad.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said in a statement on Tuesday that Akeredolu had written the parliament about his intention to proceed on a medical trip abroad.

The governor has been battling with an undisclosed ailment since last year.

The state government in a statement issued on June 3 by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, dismissed rumours of his death.

He had since handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The statement read: “Ondo State House of Assembly said it has received the letter of medical leave from the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN, CON).

“Speaking through the lawmakers, the Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Olamide Oladiji explained that the Governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from the 7th of June, 2023 to the 6th of July, 2023.

“According to the letter, the leave which commenced on the 7th of June extends to the 6th of July,2023 due to the Public Holidays on June 12(Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June,2023).

“The Governor, who had directed his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away, has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023.”

