Gov Radda sacks permanent secretaries, appoints Head of Service in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has sacked all the permanent secretaries in the state.

The Director of Human Resources, office of the Head of Service in the state, Alhaji Ado Yahaya, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina.

The governor directed the permanent secretaries to hand over to the most senior directors in their ministries and departments.

He also approved the appointment of Alhaji Usman Isiyaku as the new Head of Service in the state.

The statement read: “I am directed to convey the directive of the governor, for all the Permanent Secretaries in the state with the exception of that of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the state to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior director of their Ministry/Department.

“I am further directed to request all the Permanent Secretaries to be reporting to the office of the Head of Civil Service of the State.

“All handing over will be completed on or before Wednesday, June 14, 2023.”

