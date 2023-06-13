Yahaya Bello sacks agric commissioner, 2 others in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sacked the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. David Apeh.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade-Arike, who confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja, said the governor also sacked the Special Adviser on Emergency Management, Mr. Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and the part-time Chairman of Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board, Hajia Maryam Salifu.

Although no reason was given for Apeh’s sack, Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments for alleged “misconduct.”

