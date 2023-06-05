Yahaya Bello dissolves Kogi 7th Assembly

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, dissolved the State House of Assembly.

In his address at a valedictory session held in Lokoja, the governor cited relevant sections of the constitution to affirm that the Assembly was dissolved with immediate effect.

He said: “Whereas it is provided in Section 105 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that a House of Assembly shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years commencing from the date of the first sitting of the House.

“Therefore, by the power vested on me as Governor of Kogi, I hereby proclaim that the Seventh Assembly of Kogi State House of Assembly is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

“This is in line with the constitutional power given under my hand and the public seal of Kogi State of Nigeria at Lokoja, this Monday, June 5.”

Bello commended the lawmakers for their contributions to the success of the parliament and urged them to prepare for the task ahead.

He expressed the hope that the lawmakers would work with the next government in the state.

