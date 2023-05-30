Katsina Gov. Radda issues early warning to bandits

Newly sworn in Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, has issued a warning to bandits and terrorists operating in the state to abandon their cause of action and turn a new leaf or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

Radda who issued the warning on Monday after his inauguration in Katsina, said his administration will not treat banditry with kid gloves as he would go all out to tackle them and rid the state of crimes and criminality.

“To the bandits, I say abandon your cause and reintegrate into society or face the full wrath of the law,” the Governor said in his inaugural address.

Read also: Dr Dikko Radda, Fubara take oaths as new governors

“I urge our youths to shun drug abuse, time-wasting, and criminality. We will work with relevant law enforcement agencies to promote social order and overall security in the state,” he added.

Radda also vowed to deploy all available resources to end banditry and criminality across the state while also engaging communities in doing that.

He also pledged to work with relevant law enforcement agencies to provide social order and overall security for the state, assuring that administrative reforms will be extended to local government areas to ensure that they deliver for communities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now