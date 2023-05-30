New Kano gov, Yusuf, sacks pilgrims Welfare Board chief

New Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Tuesday morning, announced the sack of the Executive Secretary of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muhammad Abba Danbatta.

Danbatta’s sack was confirmed in a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature on Tuesday morning.

According to Bature, Governor Yusuf also approved the appointment of Alhaji Laminu Rabiu as the new Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims board.

The new Kano helmsman also sacked the Chairman of the Pilgrims board, Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan, who was replaced by Alhaji Yusuf Lawan.

Another prominent member of the board affected by the sack is the daughter of the late Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Jafar Mahmud Adam, Malama Nana Aisha.

The new members of the board are Sheikh Abbas Abubakar Daneji, Sheikh Shehi Shehi Maihula, Munir Lawan, Sheikh Isma’il Mangu, Hajia Aishatu Munir Matawalle, and Dr Sani Ashir.

The governor directed that the appointees are expected to take over the affairs of the board, with immediate effect, so as to ensure successful 2023 Hajj operations.

