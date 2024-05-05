11 killed, 5 injured in terrorists landmines in Borno

The spokesman for the Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Bashir Abbas, has confirmed the death of 11 persons including nine of its personnel when two vehicles drove over landmines planted by terrorists in Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa local government areas of the state in the last one week.

Abbas who made the disclosure in an interaction with journalists on Saturday, said five people were also injured in the incidents which happened on April 27th and May 4, respectively.

“Our personnel drove out of Ngala in the afternoon of last week Saturday; and just at the outskirts of the town, their vehicle drove over a landmine suspected to have been planted by terrorists,” Abbas said.

READ ALSO:Troops discover ISWAP bread factory in Borno (Video)

“Nine of them died on the spot and two got serious injuries and were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, as the vehicle was completely damaged.

“At about 1pm today Saturday, May 4, a Honda SUV drove over a landmine between Dikwa and Damno in Dikwa LGA, which blasted, killing two persons and injured three others, all civilians,” he added.

Though the State Police Command has not confirmed the incidents, security sources say planting landmines have become the new methods employed by terrorists groups to attack unsuspecting members of the society as well as security personnel.

