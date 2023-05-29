Adeleke approves appointment of 29 permanent secretaries in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of 29 permanent secretaries in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Mr. Leye Aina, confirmed the appointment in a statement issued Monday evening in Osogbo.

He listed the new permanent secretaries as Kolawole N. Akintola, Adesina T. Okandeji, Adebayo S. Raji, Akeem A. Bello, Mrs. Yetunde A. Esan, Mrs. Kehinde J. Odediran, Engr. Bashir I. Bello, Dr. Isiaka A. Adekunle and Murtala A.K. Jimoh.

Others are Dr. Mobolaji F. Olaoye, Mrs. Modupe O. Irelewuyi, Ayodele O. Babalola, Olufemi Ogundun, Moruf A. Olawale, Mrs. Gbemisola Fayoyin, Dr. Abayomi Oni, and Olawuni T. Oladele.

READ ALSO: Adeleke dissolves UNIOSUN Governing Council

Sunday O. Fadele, Oladapo O. Fasina, Olusoji S. Wojuade, Mrs. Abimbola B. Babatunde, Rufus A. Oyegbami, Mudasiru O. Oyedeji, and Mrs. Taiwo O. Oladunjoye completed the list.

The statement read: “The Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has graciously approved the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.

“The appointment, which takes immediate effect, puts an end to the infamous era of Coordinating Directors serving as Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now