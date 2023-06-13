Odunwa emerges as speaker of Ebonyi Assembly

The lawmaker representing Ikwo South Constituency, Chief Moses Odunwa, on Tuesday, emerged as the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

He was elected unopposed during the inauguration of the Assembly by Governor Francis Nwifuru in Abakaliki.

This followed Odunwa’s nomination for the position by the lawmaker representing Afikpo South-West Constituency, Chief Nkemka Onuma and seconded by his colleague from Izzi West, Mr. Godwin Abiri.

The member representing Ohaukwu South Constituency, Mr. Chinedu Onah, was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Kingsley Ikoro emerged as the Majority Leader of the House while Chief Nkemka Onuma was elected the Majority Whip.

In his acceptance speech, the new speaker thanked the lawmakers for electing him and promised to discharge his duties effectively.

