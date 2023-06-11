Ebonyi governor sets up panel to verify local council staff

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has set up a local government staff verification committee to screen and identify genuine employees in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the committee is headed by Mrs. Catherine Ogbu, wife of ex-deputy governor of the state, Prof Chigozie Ogbu.

Other members of the committee are – Mr. Humphrey Nwobashi, Prof. Adeline Idike, Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Head of the Civil Service and the Special Assistant to the governor on Primary Education.

The screening, according to Uzor, will start on June 15 and end on June 30 for all local council staff in the state.

He said: “Workers are expected to produce relevant credentials, birth certificates and letters of first appointment. They are also expected to produce valid means of identification.

“Only employees cleared by the verification committee will be paid salaries, henceforth.

“Heads of personnel management and treasury are expected to lead staff of their respective local councils to the verification exercise.

“In the case of junior secondary schools, employees will be led by junior principals.”

