News
Ebonyi governor sets up panel to verify local council staff
The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has set up a local government staff verification committee to screen and identify genuine employees in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the committee is headed by Mrs. Catherine Ogbu, wife of ex-deputy governor of the state, Prof Chigozie Ogbu.
Other members of the committee are – Mr. Humphrey Nwobashi, Prof. Adeline Idike, Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Head of the Civil Service and the Special Assistant to the governor on Primary Education.
The screening, according to Uzor, will start on June 15 and end on June 30 for all local council staff in the state.
He said: “Workers are expected to produce relevant credentials, birth certificates and letters of first appointment. They are also expected to produce valid means of identification.
“Only employees cleared by the verification committee will be paid salaries, henceforth.
“Heads of personnel management and treasury are expected to lead staff of their respective local councils to the verification exercise.
“In the case of junior secondary schools, employees will be led by junior principals.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...