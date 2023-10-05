Gov Radda orders audit of local council staff in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has ordered the audit of all local council workers in a bid to check fraud in the system.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, announced the measure during a meeting with the chairmen, heads of personnel, and treasurers of the 34 local government areas in the state.

He said: “We have received several complaints on the payrolls of our local governments which are very disturbing. Hence, we want to sanitise the local government system in our dear state.

“A situation where some fraudulent persons collect more than their salary is worrisome. But we are determined to stop such evil practices.”

Radda said all local council workers must be physically present during the manpower audit so as to identify genuine staff across the 34 LGAs.

